Stocks of the Hour: Lendlease, APA Group, Altech Batteries

Lendlease (ASX:LLC), a major construction and investment firm, is in the spotlight this week as its annual general meeting concluded. Shareholders heard a cautious outlook for the coming year, with ongoing struggles in the construction arm stemming from pandemic-era projects and rising costs. While the company refrained from changing its earnings guidance for FY25 (54-62¢ per security), it announced a $500 million share buyback, contingent on the sale of specific assets. CEO Tony Lombardo emphasized that gearing levels are expected to return to the target 5-15% range by the end of FY26. The company's focus is on improved market conditions in the Investments segment, aiming for profitable funds under management growth and higher co-investment yields. Shares are trading 1.81% per higher at $6.76.

APA Group (ASX:APA) saw a notable 3 percent rally. The company's announcement of maintaining its 2025 financial year guidance for normalised EBITDA above the prior year is driving investor interest. APA Group's first-quarter revenue increased to $256.4 million from $237.6 million in the previous quarter. However, normalised EBITDA experienced a slight dip, falling to $14.8 million from $15.6 million during the same period. The reasons for this dip require further investigation. Without further details, the market will continue to closely monitor the company's performance.

Shifting focus to smaller-cap stocks, Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) is experiencing strong investor interest following a successful $4 million capital raising. This oversubscribed placement saw a 50% premium over the recent entitlement issue price. The funds raised will be used to progress key battery projects, including the CERENERGY® and Silumina AnodesTM projects. These projects include securing project finance, offtake arrangements, and environmental approvals. The placement also involved the issuance of free attaching listed options, adding to the appeal for investors. Shares are trading 11.59 per cent lower at 6.1 cents.