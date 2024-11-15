FNN Content / Shares / Weekly Wrap

November 15, 2024

Otago’s golden future: Santana’s PFS forecasts $1bn NPV

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI) has released its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) results for the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in New Zealand’s Otago region, showcasing a high-margin, long-life gold development with low capital costs.

The study estimates that the project, encompassing both open-pit and underground mining, will yield 1.15 million ounces of gold over a 9.2-year lifespan, with an average annual production of 125,000 ounces.

The PFS highlights a probable mining reserve of 15.5 million tonnes (Mt) grading 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t) for approximately 1.18 million ounces of gold. With strong gold prices, the project’s All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) is expected to be A$1,416 per ounce, generating significant returns. Santana projects a revenue of A$4.6bn and an EBITDA of A$3.1bn at the current gold price of A$4,000 per ounce, with a post-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of A$1.06bn and an impressive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 68%. Initial capital expenditure, including plant and infrastructure, is estimated at A$340m.

The Bendigo-Ophir project is situated on private land with established infrastructure and is designated for New Zealand’s Fast Track Approval process. The processing plant, utilising carbon-in-leach (CIL) technology, is designed for 92.4% gold recovery. This project could become a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy, with royalties and taxes estimated at A$1bn over its life.

CEO Damian Spring emphasised the project's economic potential and alignment with Santana’s growth strategy, stating, “The Bendigo-Ophir project represents a transformational opportunity, both for Santana and the Otago region, with strong financial and operational metrics.”

Shares in Santana are trading 1.65% higher at 61.5 cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Stocks of the Hour: Lendlease, APA Group, Altech Batteries

Charging down: Trump team to scrap tax credit – with Tesla’s support

Growth ahead: Aspen upgrades FY25 outlook on development boom

Empire Energy passes environmental milestone

Eye on the prize: $15.9m boost for Opthea’s vision impairment therapy

ASX files defence in ASIC proceedings