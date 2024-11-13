Hot Stocks: BMG Resources, Atomo Diagnostics, Thunderbird Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

BMG Resources Limited (ASX:BMG) has announced that preparations to resume drilling at its 100%-owned Abercromby Gold Project are well advanced with the start of drilling scheduled for this month. John Prineas, Non-Executive Chairman, commented: “Following the support shown by investors in the recent capital raising, the team at BMG have moved quickly to finalise arrangements to resume drilling at the Abercromby Gold Project. Shares are trading 20.83 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.

Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) has secured a purchase order from the National Association of People with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) for approximately $440k worth of HIV Self-Tests. This order supports ongoing scale up of a successful free-to-user HIV Self-Testing program run by NAPHWA, and now directly funded by the Federal Government under new public HIV health policy announced in the May budget. Shares are trading 9.52 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.

Thunderbird Resources Limited (ASX:THB) has entered into an agreement to acquire a highly prospective antimony and gold exploration land package in the New England Orogen of New South Wales. The high-potential exploration portfolio is located immediately adjacent to Australia’s largest antimony deposit, the Hillgrove Gold & Antimony Project owned by Larvotto Resources (ASX: LRV). Shares are trading 10.53 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.