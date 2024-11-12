Semiconductor Australia 2024 highlights

The inaugural Semiconductor Australia conference was held on Thursday 24 October at Deloitte, Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney.

Stefanie Winwood: Semiconductor Australia 2024 brought together the nation's best and brightest semiconductor, quantum and photonics pioneers, who are advancing critical capabilities in the global chips race. Thank you in particular to our co-hosts, BluGlass (ASX:BLG), Sharecafe and the Semiconductor Sector Service Bureau, S3B. Thank you so much to our generous sponsors, each of whom are contributing to Australia's innovation ecosystem. We couldn't have done this without you, and we really appreciate your invaluable support in bringing together Australia's first semiconductor conference.

At Semiconductor Australia 2024, we were very privileged to hear from three exceptional keynote speakers, who each brought unique insights and perspectives to the stage.

Peter Barrett, with his visionary outlook, inspired us to think big about Australia's role in pioneering next-generation semiconductors and quantum.

Peter Barrett: We run on semiconductors, we run on computation, and so the paths forward are not just opportunities to create great companies, but to benefit everybody and create new opportunities for not only creating wealth, but creating abundance.

Stefanie Winwood: Cathy Foley, Australia's Chief Scientist, highlighted the vital role of technology in our lives and the need for collaboration to drive progress.

Dr Cathy Foley: We’ve got to a point where we’ve got food, air and water as often seen as the essentials of life. I’m saying now that semiconductors are actually part of that. And if we don’t have semiconductors, we are not going to be able to operate as a society.

Stefanie Winwood: And Jonathan Belz captivated us with his deep understanding of market trends, reinforcing the importance of strategic investment in our field.

Jonathan Belz: The journey of crossing over into new networks and knowledge reinforced my belief in technology’s power to alter neural pathways and open up new possibilities, just as semiconductors are redefining how we all interact with the world.

Stefanie Winwood: Throughout the event, we featured over a dozen company presentations, each showcasing their innovative business models and the critical importance of semiconductors within the Australian market, allowing investors and customers a platform for collaboration and growth.

We also hosted three esteemed expert panel sessions on Australia's semiconductor moonshot, funding and commercialising Australian innovation on the global stage, and Australia's role in the quantum revolution.

Donna Looney: So, whether we're talking about, you know, medical science or defence or value-add in renewable energy, all of those sectors, they're reliant on semiconductors to shift the dial, and the investment piece of that is absolutely critical.

Damian Kassabgi: We just took a trip to the US recently, and it was very exciting to see what we would call the political focus on semiconductors and this industry as well, that this is driven by government. There's been an act, the Semiconductor Act, by Biden, in 2022. The reason that the US focuses on it is because they’ve also worked out that this is about their economic prosperity. It's not just a national security matter. It's something that has contributed to a distinct economic prosperity for their citizens.

Rita Gatt: Some of the recent things that we've been looking at at Deloitte. So, predicted that by 2035, I believe it's at least $1 trillion in terms of this industry and impact to economies. I think that's still underquoted. I believe, in Australian dollars, it’s $6.1 billion by 2045.

Andrew Dzurak: And, you know, that is advanced manufacturing. That's what Australia has got to be focusing on. And I think we need to shift this misconception with a lot of the general public that manufacturing means big, dirty industries. You know, it's about high tech industries. That's where the real value is going to come.

Professor Michelle Simmons: I think the concept of manufacturing has got completely lost. People think cars or they think foundries of multi-billion dollars. There is niche, small-scale manufacturing where you can make high-end products, and you can make them in Australia. So, you know, Cochlear (ASX:COH) is a classic example of that. I think Australia is actually one of the best places in the world to build those niche manufacturing companies. The concept of actually manufacturing the chips is also something we can do here. So, people think, you know, like I say, multi-billion dollar foundries, you can make a foundry to make precision manufacturing here for less than $100 million. And then you control that whole base layer, you know, and then the rest of the world will come to that foundry where you can only get it manufactured in Australia. And so, you know, we shouldn't throw away the opportunity where we can actually manufacture the core technology, the fundamental in quantum-based technology here.

Stefanie Winwood: Additionally, we partnered with Main Sequence to bring together a VC pitch lab, affectionately known as the “Dolphin Tank”. This dynamic format allowed aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas in real time to real VC investors in Australia and the US, and fostered an environment of innovation and excitement.

We also streamed one-on-one interviews with all of the company CEOs and founders by Paul Sanger from Sharecafe. These were really popular during the day, and they will be made available online after the event.

Dr Nadia Court: We're at a pivotal moment in history where the convergence of technological advancement and geopolitical shifts are offering Australia a unique opportunity to invest in its ecosystem. As we move forward from today's discussions, I encourage everyone here to continuing fostering connections and driving collaboration. By embracing our role in the global semiconductor value chain, we're not only future-proofing Australia's economy, but we create the opportunity to lead in some of the most advanced technologies shaping the world today.

Stefanie Winwood: Thank you all once again for your participation and support. Together we are shaping Australia's semiconductor future. And we can't wait to see you all again at next year's event. We'll be back.

Ends