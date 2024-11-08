FNN Content / Shares

November 8, 2024

RECELL boosts revenue, but AVITA feels the burn

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

AVITA Medical (Nasdaq: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leader in regenerative medicine with its proprietary RECELL technology, reported a substantial increase in revenue for the third quarter ended 30 September 2024. The company recorded commercial revenue of $19.5m, representing a 44% rise from $13.6m in Q3 2023. This is slightly above average market expectations. This growth was propelled by the adoption and performance of RECELL GO, AVITA’s next-generation device designed for treating skin defects.

RECELL technology leverages a patient’s own skin cells to create an autologous suspension, which can be sprayed onto wound sites to promote healing and repigmentation. An autologous suspension means that the cells used are sourced from the patient's own body, reducing the risk of rejection and enhancing compatibility. This approach minimises the need for extensive skin grafts and accelerates recovery, making it particularly effective for treating severe burns and full-thickness skin defects. 

Alongside its revenue gains, AVITA faced a wider net loss of $16.2m, or $0.62 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.7m in the same quarter last year. This is below market expectations. The company’s operating expenses increased to $30.2m from $21.1m in Q3 2023, driven by higher investments in sales, marketing, and administrative activities aimed at supporting the expansion of the commercial team and product outreach.

The company has reaffirmed its 2024 full-year revenue guidance, projecting between $68m and $70m. 

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) – Webinar Presentation

Enlitic (ASX:ENL) – Webinar Presentation

BPH Global (ASX:BP8) – Webinar Presentation

PainChek (ASX:PCK) – Webinar Presentation

Stocks of the Hour: Equinox Resources, Native Mineral Resources, Polymetals Resources

Passing the wheel: Kelsian Group announces new leadership