November 8, 2024

Passing the wheel: Kelsian Group announces new leadership

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS) has announced a change in its leadership. Current Managing Director and Group CEO Clint Feuerherdt will step down from his role effective 1 April 2025, transitioning to a strategic adviser position for an initial 12-month period. 

The company is a major operator in the public transport and tourism sectors. The company operates over 5,500 buses, 115 vessels, and 24 light rail vehicles across Australia, Singapore, the US and the Channel Islands. 

Feuerherdt, who has been with Kelsian for over 15 years and led the company’s expansion into international markets, expressed pride in Kelsian’s evolution into a $2bn revenue multinational operator.

Graeme Legh, currently CEO of Kelsian’s US division All Aboard America! Holdings Inc (AAAHI), will succeed Feuerherdt as Group CEO. Legh joined the company in 2009 and played a pivotal role in strategic acquisitions and growth. A search for his replacement as CEO of AAAHI is set to begin.

Kelsian’s Chairman, Fiona Hele, praised Feuerherdt’s impactful leadership and expressed confidence in Legh’s capability to guide the company’s continued global operations and strategic focus.

