November 8, 2024

News Corp’s Q1 profits tell a winning story

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

News Corporation (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) reported its first-quarter results for fiscal 2025, showing record-breaking growth. Total revenues rose 3% to $2.58bn, up from $2.50bn in the prior year, fuelled by strong performances in Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Dow Jones segments. This is ahead of average analyst estimates.

Net income surged by 148% to $144m, compared to $58m last year. EPS climbed to $0.21 from $0.05, while adjusted EPS improved to $0.21 from $0.16. Total Segment EBITDA hit a first-quarter record of $415m, up 14% from $364m, driven by REA Group's Australian success and strong digital book sales.

Digital Real Estate Services revenue jumped 13% to $457m, with REA Group (in which News Corp holds around a 61% stake) seeing a 22% boost. Dow Jones continued its steady performance with a 3% increase, supported by an 8% rise in professional information revenue.

CEO Robert Thomson praised the company's resilience amid challenging conditions, highlighting the decade-long strategic transformation. 

