Sew far, sew good: IVE leads with sustainable uniforms

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) has announced its membership in Seamless, Australia’s first clothing stewardship scheme, becoming the first uniform supplier to join. Launched in July 2024, Seamless aims to establish a circular clothing industry by 2030, focusing on sustainable manufacturing, use, and recycling of garments. Other founding members include David Jones, Lorna Jane and the Sussan Group.

IVE Group’s Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Olivia Tyler, highlighted the significance of the move, saying, “We’re delighted to become a member of Seamless – it’s a really important step for IVE and our clients, and speaks to our collective approach to sustainability and circularity.” Tyler emphasised that partnering with Seamless would enable IVE to overhaul the uniform lifecycle, from design to end-of-life treatment.

Karen Thomas, General Manager of Membership and Marketing at Seamless, praised IVE’s involvement, stating, “IVE’s responsible leadership and commitment to innovation is truly inspiring, and together we can drive continuous improvement and a brighter, more sustainable future for the clothing industry, including uniforms.”

Founded in 1921 and listed on the ASX in 2015, IVE Group is Australia’s largest diversified marketing company, connecting over 2,800 clients with their customers through services ranging from creative content to brand activations and print solutions.

Shares in IVE Group are trading 0.94% higher at $2.14.