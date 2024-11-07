FNN Content / Shares

November 7, 2024

Nine’s AGM highlights: Streaming growth and Olympics

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Nine Entertainment Group (ASX:NEC) has released a trading update ahead of its 10am Annual General Meeting today. Chair Catherine West and interim CEO Matthew Stanton detailed the company's efforts to strengthen its integrated media portfolio and maintain audience engagement despite economic pressures and a shifting advertising landscape.

Nine has expanded audiences across its platforms. Live audiences for free-to-air and streaming services recorded growth, reversing years of audience fragmentation. Notably, Stan surpassed two million paying subscribers, bolstered by exclusive content and the successful broadcast of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, digital subscriptions at major publications like The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age pushed total subscribers past 500,000.

The company reported FY24 revenues of $2.6bn, with an EBITDA of $517m, down 12% from FY23 due to a weak television advertising market. Net profit after tax (NPAT) stood at $190m, reflecting the pressures within the sector. Nine's cash flows and balance sheet remained robust, with leverage at 1.2x by 30 June, reflecting the impact of pre-event payments for the Olympic Games. Additionally, subscription and licensing revenues contributed more than 30% of the total wholly-owned revenue, showing 5% growth year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for the year were 10.5 cents.

A robust balance sheet allowed the continuation of its share buy-back program, acquiring approximately 120 million shares. The Board declared a fully franked final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 8.5 cents, equating to a payout ratio of 73%.

Addressing organisational culture, West acknowledged findings from an independent review by Intersection, which pointed out issues of workplace misconduct. Both West and Stanton committed to meaningful changes and accountability, emphasising that inappropriate behaviour has no place at Nine.

Stanton outlined Nine's use of advanced AI tools to streamline operations and enhance content creation, including the launch of 9Express, which repurposes broadcast news into written articles. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to leveraging its comprehensive media assets and extensive data capabilities to foster growth.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Scentre Group sees growth in customer visits and partner sales

Propel Funeral Partners reports 24% revenue increase, on the back of acquisitions

Elementos’s Cleveland project reveals high-grade fluorite discovery

US stocks surge to record highs as Trump clinches 2024 victory

NAB navigates tough year to deliver near-expected earnings

Emerging markets rattled