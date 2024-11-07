FNN Content / Shares

November 7, 2024

Elementos’s Cleveland project reveals high-grade fluorite discovery

Elementos (ASX:ELT), an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals, in particular tin, has announced significant assay results from its Cleveland Project in Tasmania, confirming a major zone of high-grade fluorite mineralisation. The findings come from a completed drill hole within the Foleys Zone, located beneath the historic Cleveland Tin Mine.

Key assays reveal a continuous 319.5m section grading 5.97% CaF2 (fluorite), including notable high-grade intercepts such as 27.25m at 10.84% CaF2 and 9.18m at 10.6% CaF2. This discovery complements the previously reported co-mineralisation with tungsten, rubidium, molybdenum, and bismuth — underscoring the project’s potential as a strategic critical minerals resource.

Managing Director Joe David emphasised the transformative nature of this find: “The Cleveland Tin Project is now poised to be more than a tin and copper venture; its critical minerals profile significantly boosts its economic potential.”

Future exploration at Cleveland includes a planned geophysical program and a comprehensive review of historical data to identify further targets and extend known mineralisation zones.

