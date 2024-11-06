FNN Content / Shares / Video

November 6, 2024

Bendigo Gold project fast-tracked: A bright future for Santana Minerals

By Paul Sanger

 

Paul Sanger interviewed Damian Spring, CEO of Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI), to discuss the Bendigo gold project, which has recently been designated as a fast-track project. Damian highlighted the project's economic potential, projecting 1.1 million ounces of gold over ten years, which could generate significant export earnings and job creation in New Zealand. He mentioned ongoing environmental studies and a feasibility study set for release soon, emphasising the positive impact of rising gold prices on profitability and investor interest. 

About Paul Sanger

Investment Banking Executive with over 30 years of experience focused on global capital markets. He is the former Managing Director and Head of Distribution and Corporate access (Asia) for Citi, where he managed and maintained a team of over 350 financial market professionals across 10 countries in public capital markets. Paul has a long background dealing with the senior management of listed and unlisted corporations on public market strategy and has extensive experience in the entire lifespan of a publicly listed entity, including IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases and sales, restructures and capital raises. He is a proven leader and business strategist with an intimate knowledge of financial markets and corporate governance issues.

