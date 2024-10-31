FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour

October 31, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Talga Group, Locksley Resources, Trek Metals, Forbidden Foods

By Finance News Network

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) has announced that the Swedish Supreme Court has dismissed all requests to appeal the Environmental and Natura 2000 permit for its Nunasvaara South natural graphite mine, part of the Vittangi Anode Project in northern Sweden. Shares are trading 45.68 per cent higher at $0.59.

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) announced results from its surface sampling program at the Desert Antimony Mine within the Mojave Project, revealing high-grade antimony and silver, along with elevated lead, zinc, and copper. Shares are trading 21.74 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) has intersected broad zones of high-grade gold mineralisation in its maiden drilling program at the 100%-owned Christmas Creek Gold and Rare Earth Element Project in the Kimberley region of WA. Shares are trading 17.86 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.

Forbidden Foods Ltd (ASX:FFF) has launched a new Oat Milk Goodness (‘OMG’) product into 130 Ampol Foodary stores, as well as via 100%-owned ecommerce channels. The new stockkeeping (SKU) unit is a coffee flavoured variety and an extension of OMG’s protein range. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 1 cent.

