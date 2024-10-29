FNN Content / Shares

October 29, 2024

Fits like a glove: Ansell notes potential $10m in synergies from KBU acquisition

At its 2024 Annual General Meeting earlier today, Ansell (ASX:ANN) reported on a year marked by strategic investments and sustainability milestones. The company’s Accelerated Productivity Investment Program (APIP) yielded $28m in savings, exceeding initial projections, while Ansell’s acquisition of Kimberly-Clark’s Personal Protective Equipment business (KBU) in April 2024 further positioned the company as a leader in scientific protective equipment.

“With the KBU acquisition, we’re well-positioned to accelerate sales growth and realise meaningful cost synergies,” said CEO Neil Salmon. Thera are anticipated synergies of $10m annually by year three.

Industrial segment growth, supported by demand for chemical and mechanical protection products, offset Healthcare segment challenges tied to post-pandemic supply adjustments. 

Ansell also reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, achieving zero waste to landfill at core sites and targeting net-zero emissions by 2040.

With ongoing investments, Ansell updated its FY25 earnings guidance to 110-127 US cents per share.

