October 29, 2024

ASX up 0.4% near noon

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.39 per cent higher at 8,253.30.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 27 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is REITs, up 1.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.69 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 4.05 per cent higher at $35.93. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

The worst-performing large cap is ResMed (ASX:RMD), trading 3.63 per cent lower at $37.65. It is followed by shares in EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) and Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2756.40 an ounce.
Iron ore is 2.3 per cent higher at US$103.55 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 32 per cent rise.
One Australian dollar is buying 65.75 US cents.

