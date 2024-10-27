FNN Content / Shares

October 27, 2024

Echo IQ secures FDA clearance for AI software

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Echo IQ (ASX:EIQ) has reported notable progress in its quarterly update for the period ending 30 September 2024. The company secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its EchoSolv-AS software. This allows Echo IQ to market its technology to healthcare professionals in the United States.

The company also announced a successful capital raise of $7.1 million before costs, which will primarily fund the commercialisation of its heart failure AI solutions. 

The EchoSolv-AS software uses advanced AI algorithms to detect severe aortic stenosis, focusing on identifying signs in heart imaging that may be missed during manual analysis. This decision support tool provides healthcare professionals with insights, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. The company's heart failure solutions, also AI-based, analyse large datasets of heart-related parameters to support early detection and better management of conditions, potentially reducing the risk of adverse cardiac events.

In another development, Echo IQ will appoint Dustin Haines as CEO, effective 10 January 2025. Haines, who has extensive experience in the biotechnology sector, will focus on executing the company’s growth strategy in the US market. Andrew Grover, Executive Chair, noted, “Dustin is joining the Company at a pivotal time, and his extensive experience will be invaluable as we seek to drive sales growth for EchoSolv”.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Analysis of AMP, BHP and Flight Centre

DXN (ASX:DXN) – Webinar Presentation

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) – Webinar Presentation

Rising bond yields threaten shares, US tech share nearly at 2000 levels, Inflation, Trump

Digital Playground’s Peter Barrett on creating a quantum ecosystem in Australia

A quantum leap for Australia’s semiconductor sector