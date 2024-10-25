Stocks of the Hour: Godolphin Resources, Talga Group, BTC Health

To register for today's webinar click here.

Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX:GRL) has announced the successful completion of the Process Development Testing metallurgical program for samples from the Narraburra Rare Earth Element Project. This phase of testing simulated the entire mineral processing flow sheet, including slurry leaching, impurity removal, and the production of a Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) product, yielding encouraging results. Shares are trading 11.76 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) has been awarded an EU Innovation Fund grant for its Luleå Anode Refinery, part of the Vittangi Anode Project. The Company applied for a EUR 70 million (~AU$115 million) grant under the IF23 call, which supports 85 innovative net-zero projects across Europe. The European Commission is allocating a total of EUR 4.8 billion in grants to selected projects from 337 applications. Shares are trading 13.7 per cent higher at 41.5 cents.

BTC Health (ASX:BTC) has announced that the drug infusion pumps distributed by its investee, BTC Specialty Health Pty Ltd, have been added to the Prescribed List of Medical Devices, effective November 1, 2024. This inclusion allows for automatic reimbursement from private health insurers when used in private hospitals. The new codes cover the Elasto-Q pump, the only soft-shell, variable flow rate single-use pump on the market, and the multifunctional, reusable Rhythmic Evolution pump. Shares are trading flat at 6.5 cents.