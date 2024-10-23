FNN Content / Shares

October 23, 2024

Honeymoon phase: Boss Energy reports uranium surge

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) has delivered a strong Q3 FY24 performance, with its Honeymoon Uranium Project in South Australia producing 89,516 lbs of U3O8, marking a significant ramp-up from the previous quarter's 28,844 lb. This increase was driven by the successful operation of two production columns, with a third column on track for commissioning in December 2024.

The company also completed its first shipment of 57,000 lb of U3O8, generating $23.4 million from sales under an existing contract. Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib commented, “Our strategy is proceeding to plan. We are generating cashflow from sales and are in a strong financial position with liquid assets of $245m and no debt. The outlook for uranium prices remains favourable as demand for clean energy continues to grow.”

Boss’s Alta Mesa project in South Texas, which opened in October 2024, is also ramping up production. The project is expected to produce 1.5m lbs of U3O8 annually by 2026, with Boss holding a 30% share.

