FNN Content / Shares

October 23, 2024

Federation Mine milestone marks next growth phase for Aurelia Metals

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) has made strides in Q1 FY25, progressing its flagship Federation Mine while expanding its Peak processing plant in New South Wales. The company mined its first stope ore from Federation, a key milestone towards ramping up production to 600ktpa of lead-zinc ore over the next 18 months.

The official opening of the Federation mine was marked by Managing Director Bryan Quinn, who said, “This expansion phase is an important milestone for Aurelia and underscores the confidence we have in our infrastructure to deliver growth in our base metals business.”

To support increased throughput, Aurelia is investing $20m-$25m to upgrade the Peak processing plant to 1.1-1.2Mtpa. This expansion allows all Federation ore to be processed at Peak, eliminating the need to restart the Hera plant, which remains available for future opportunities.

Aurelia’s quarterly report highlighted continued cash generation, with a balance of $103.2m, despite $17.9m in growth capital expenditure at Federation. The company remains well-positioned to capitalise on strong base metal prices, as it works towards a final investment decision on further expansion plans later in FY25.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Highfield Resources raises $220m to drive Muga and Southey potash projects

MA Financial sees robust growth in asset management and lending

4DMedical breathes easy with $1.9m grant for CT trials

Hillgrove ramps up copper output

Copper dips, zinc soars: Mixed results for 29Metals in Q3

Mad Paws claws back profits with 80% EBITDA improvement