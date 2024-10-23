FNN Content / Markets

October 23, 2024

ASX is up 0.2% near noon

At 11:50am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.18 per cent higher at 8,221.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 7 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up 1.25 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.76 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN), trading 3.44 per cent higher at $7.81. It is followed by shares in Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) and Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE).

The worst-performing large cap is Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), trading 2.68 per cent lower at $6.18. It is followed by shares in Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) and WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2759.50 an ounce.
Iron ore is 1.3 per cent lower at US$100.0 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.78 per cent rise.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.71 US cents.

