4DMedical breathes easy with $1.9m grant for CT trials

4DMedical (ASX:4DX) has secured a $1.9m grant from the Australian Federal Government to expedite clinical trials for its CT:VQ technology, a novel respiratory imaging solution that aims to replace traditional nuclear medicine scans. The funding, awarded under the Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) initiative, will allow 4DMedical to expand its clinical studies in partnership with I-MED and Macquarie University.

CT:VQ leverages 4DMedical's expertise in lung imaging by using non-contrast CT scans, eliminating the need for radioactive tracers, which are typically required in nuclear VQ scans. This innovation aims to provide a faster, safer, and more accessible diagnostic tool for conditions such as pulmonary embolism and pulmonary hypertension, a market valued at over $1bn annually in the US.

CEO Andreas Fouras commented, “CT:VQ is set to disrupt a billion-dollar segment of respiratory diagnostics. We’re building on our prior experience to deliver a product that not only improves workflow and accessibility but is also faster and safer. This funding accelerates our path to commercialisation.”

The grant will help 4DMedical gather clinical evidence needed for regulatory approvals, with plans to file for approval in 2025.