FNN Content / Shares

October 23, 2024

4DMedical breathes easy with $1.9m grant for CT trials

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

4DMedical (ASX:4DX) has secured a $1.9m grant from the Australian Federal Government to expedite clinical trials for its CT:VQ technology, a novel respiratory imaging solution that aims to replace traditional nuclear medicine scans. The funding, awarded under the Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) initiative, will allow 4DMedical to expand its clinical studies in partnership with I-MED and Macquarie University.

CT:VQ leverages 4DMedical's expertise in lung imaging by using non-contrast CT scans, eliminating the need for radioactive tracers, which are typically required in nuclear VQ scans. This innovation aims to provide a faster, safer, and more accessible diagnostic tool for conditions such as pulmonary embolism and pulmonary hypertension, a market valued at over $1bn annually in the US.

CEO Andreas Fouras commented, “CT:VQ is set to disrupt a billion-dollar segment of respiratory diagnostics. We’re building on our prior experience to deliver a product that not only improves workflow and accessibility but is also faster and safer. This funding accelerates our path to commercialisation.”

The grant will help 4DMedical gather clinical evidence needed for regulatory approvals, with plans to file for approval in 2025.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Highfield Resources raises $220m to drive Muga and Southey potash projects

MA Financial sees robust growth in asset management and lending

Federation Mine milestone marks next growth phase for Aurelia Metals

Hillgrove ramps up copper output

Copper dips, zinc soars: Mixed results for 29Metals in Q3

Mad Paws claws back profits with 80% EBITDA improvement