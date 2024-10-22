FNN Content / Shares

October 22, 2024

Viva stays energised: Sales up despite refinery challenges

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) posted solid sales growth for the third quarter of 2024, with group sales volumes rising by 3% year-on-year to 4.2 billion litres. This was driven by a 3.7% increase in Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sales, bolstered by the company’s Defence, Aviation, and Liberty Rural Group sectors. Convenience & Mobility (C&M) fuel sales also improved by 1.4% amid network expansion.

However, the company faced challenges in its refining operations at the Geelong Refinery, where the Geelong Refining Margin (GRM) fell to US$6.4 per barrel, down from US$8.5 per barrel a year ago. Despite these difficulties, the company maintained profitability, aided by $24 million in support from the Federal Government’s Fuel Security Services Payment (FSSP).

CEO Scott Wyatt remains optimistic, stating, “We are confident that our strategy to integrate our convenience and fuel operations will drive further cost efficiencies and earnings improvements in the coming years. The successful commissioning of our Geelong Strategic Storage Facility and bitumen export line reflects our commitment to enhancing operational resilience and capacity.”

Viva Energy is expected to transition fuel supply from Coles Group by Q2 2025, with projected cost reductions of over $90 million per annum.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Speed bumps in Melbourne, but Transurban stays on course

Vinyl and Songtradr make sweet advertising music

Mirvac breaks new ground with FY25 sales and leasing boom

ASX down 1.1% near noon: All sectors in red

ImpediMed strengthens SOZO footprint with 28 new sales

BluGlass signs major US partnership, securing $1.2M for photonics development