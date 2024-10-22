BluGlass signs major US partnership, securing $1.2M for photonics development

Australian semiconductor company BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has entered into a promising multi-phase Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Uviquity, a US-based venture-backed start-up. The first phase of this agreement, valued at A$1.2 million, involves the development of advanced photonic chips. This collaboration aims to integrate BluGlass’ expertise in gallium nitride (GaN) laser technology with Uviquity’s innovations in wide bandgap semiconductors and photonics.

The deal spans three phases, with potential for additional phases of similar scale and the establishment of a Master Supply Agreement. According to BluGlass CEO Jim Haden, this partnership is a significant milestone: “This agreement leverages BluGlass’ core epitaxy and wafer fabrication capabilities. We are excited to pioneer next-generation integrated photonics with Uviquity.”

This news follows recent developments in BluGlass’ financial performance, where the company reported a 302.92% increase in revenue in 2024, though still facing losses.

BluGlass will be co-hosting the Semiconductor Australia conference this coming Thursday 24 October with the Semiconductor Sector Service Bureau.