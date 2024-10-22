FNN Content / Markets

October 22, 2024

ASX down 1.1% near noon: All sectors in red

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

The Australian sharemarket declined from near record highs on Tuesday amid a broad sell-off, mirroring a pullback on Wall Street as investors opted to take some profits.

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.13 per cent lower at 8,250.10.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 108 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Communication Services, down 0.35 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.94 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY), trading 3.61 per cent higher at $6.32. It is followed by shares in Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) and REA Group (ASX:REA).

The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 4.4 per cent lower at $37.81. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2738.00 an ounce.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.5 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.54 US cents.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

ImpediMed strengthens SOZO footprint with 28 new sales

BluGlass signs major US partnership, securing $1.2M for photonics development

Dow declines as Treasury yields rise

What is the US dollar telling us about materials stocks?

Generation Development’s FUM rises 33% in stellar start to FY25

Volkswagen Finance fined 5.4 million pounds for unfair treatment of UK customers