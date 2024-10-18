FNN Content / Markets

October 18, 2024

Sea of red: ASX down 0.78%

By Finance News Network

At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.78 per cent lower at 8,293.90.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 59 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Financials, down 0.18 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 2.39 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL), trading 2.33 per cent higher at $6.16. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY).

The worst-performing large cap is WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), trading 3.92 per cent lower at $122.02. It is followed by shares in Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1782.70 an ounce.
Iron ore is 4.5 per cent lower at US$99.75 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.3 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.99 US cents.

