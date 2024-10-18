FNN Content / Shares

October 18, 2024

RPMGlobal revs up with software gains and ASX 300 entry

RPMGlobal (ASX:RUL) has reported a significant increase in its market capitalisation and strong financial performance, capping off a successful FY24. The company, which provides software and advisory services to the mining sector, saw its market cap more than double to $660 million, a 105% rise from the previous year. This growth was largely driven by a 9.2% increase in software sales, with total software revenue reaching $77 million for FY24.

Managing Director Richard Matthews highlighted RPM’s successful expansion into global markets and the signing of new Global Framework Agreements (GFAs) with some of the world's largest gold miners. "The fact that we’ve secured three new GFAs this year reflects the trust and value we bring to our customers," Matthews said at the company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

In addition to its software gains, RPMGlobal’s advisory division also posted a strong performance, with a 20% increase in revenue, reflecting growing demand for expertise in critical minerals and battery supply chains.

With the company’s recent inclusion in the S&P/ASX 300 index, RPMGlobal is positioning itself for further growth in 2025. Matthews emphasised the importance of continued innovation, particularly with the upcoming XECUTE and Open Pit Design products, which are expected to drive future revenue growth. 

