FNN Content / Shares

October 17, 2024

Bailador reports 233% surge in FY24 profits

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) has delivered a strong performance in FY24, posting a 9.2% post-tax portfolio return, with net profit before tax surging by 233% to $28 million. This growth was driven by substantial gains from key investments like SiteMinder, which alone contributed $36.3 million to the overall profit, alongside other portfolio successes such as Access Telehealth and Rosterfy.

The company continues to focus on high-growth, expansion-stage technology companies, with investments in new ventures like Updoc and DASH Technology Group during the past year. "Our portfolio remains conservatively valued with significant upside potential," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner David Kirk. He highlighted the company’s $38 million in cash reserves, positioning Bailador for further strategic investments in the coming year.

Bailador also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering shareholder value through dividends, with a final fully-franked dividend of 3.4 cents per share, translating to an annualised yield of 5.8%. The company’s portfolio now boasts $457 million in revenue, reflecting a 47% growth rate across its holdings.

About Finance News Network

Established in 2006, the Finance News Network is one of Australia's largest providers of online business and finance news. Our news is distributed across some of Australia’s most prominent investment platforms. The network connects investors with investment opportunities, the latest ASX news, CEO and fund manager interviews and investor webinars. Keep your finger on the pulse and stay abreast of markets. Tune in to FNN. FNN is a subsidary of Sequoia Financial Group

View more articles by Finance News Network →

More Related Articles

Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) – Webinar Presentation

Askari Metals (ASX:AS2) – Webinar Presentation

Down, down for global inflation & rates, Soft Chinese data, Jobs & RBA, US earnings, Baby bonus?

Melbana Energy advances Cuban oil projects as export plans take shape

Go, Harvey, Go… to court

Sea of red: ASX down 0.78%