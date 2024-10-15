Stocks of the Hour: African Gold, DevEx Resources, Burley Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

African Gold (ASX:A1G) has announced results from the recently completed diamond drillhole,the second out of six drilled on the Blaffo Guetto prospect, on the Company’s Didievi Gold Project. The drilling program was designed to test possible extension of the gold lodes and to infill previous drilling on gold controlling structures of the prospect with a view to increasing the scale and categorisation of the existing Inferred Resource. Shares are trading 102.13 per cent higher at 9.5 cents.

DevEx Resources (ASX:DEV) has received encouraging initial results from the recently completed detailed airborne radiometric and magnetic survey at the Murphy West Uranium Project in the Northern Territory, where several large, high-priority uranium anomalies have been delineated. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 15 cents.

Burley Minerals (ASX:BUR) is pleased to announce the mapping and rock-chip sampling program has commenced at 100% owned Cane Bore Iron Project. Cane Bore is located within the world class Pilbara Province of the Western Australia and located less than 100 km by sealed road from the Onlsow and the Port of Ashburton. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 7 cents.