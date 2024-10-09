Economics / FNN Content

October 9, 2024

Olam’s bid unravels: LDC’s cotton conquest

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

One of the longest and noisiest takeover battles at the bottom end of the market has ended with French agri commodities giant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) getting control of Namoi Cotton after the bid from Singapore-based rival, Olam Agri Holdings, lapsed.

LDC last week emerged as the winning bidder after lifting its offer price to 77 cents a share (value around $160 million) had lifted its stake in Namoi to 71.96%.

In a separate statement, Olam said in a separate filing that its 75 cents a share bid has lapsed on 8 October, meaning any Namoi shareholders who had submitted their shares in the offer are again free to deal with them.

Namoi’s independent directors as well as major shareholder Samuel Terry Asset Management have accepted the LDC offer.

LDC’s proposed acquisition has received clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission as well as the Foreign Investment Review Board. Olam’s bid was facing problems from the ACCC. 

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

