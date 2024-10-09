ASX is up 0.46% near noon: Utilities up, Energy down

Australian shares opened higher, driven by a strong rally in consumer and utilities stocks, despite ongoing disappointment with China's latest efforts to stimulate its economy.

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.46 per cent higher at 8,214.60.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 39 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 1.64 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.39 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is GQG Partners (ASX:GQG), trading 4.3 per cent higher at $2.67. It is followed by shares in Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) and CAR Group (ASX:CAR).

The worst-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 6.56 per cent lower at $47.87. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2641.30 an ounce.

Iron ore is 4.1 per cent lower at US$104.65 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 3.2 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 67.38 US cents.