October 3, 2024

ASX down 0.08% near noon

Australian shares are trading lower near noon as traders assess the risks of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

At near noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.08 per cent lower at 8,191.30. This follows a largely unchanged close in yesterday's session, where a significant rally in energy stocks—driven by heightened fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East—helped to offset losses in risk-on technology and consumer shares.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 8 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is REITs, up 0.83 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 0.26 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is CAR Group (ASX:CAR), trading 2.56 per cent higher at $37.32. It is followed by shares in Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) and Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY).

The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 5.44 per cent lower at $3.13. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2677.50 an ounce.
One Australian dollar is buying 68.73 US cents.

