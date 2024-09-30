Economics / FNN Content

September 30, 2024

Chinese stocks surge: Strongest week since 2008 amid $114 billion stimulus

By Paul Sanger | More Articles by Paul Sanger

Chinese equities recorded their strongest week since 2008 after Beijing announced a $114 billion stimulus package aimed at boosting the stock market. The CSI 300 index, which tracks companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, surged by 15.7%—its best performance since November 2008, when a similar stimulus was rolled out during the global financial crisis.

This rally, which has also buoyed European markets and industrial metals, reflects China’s commitment to stabilize its capital markets, address the ongoing property sector crisis, and enhance domestic consumption to meet its 5% annual growth target. On Tuesday, the People's Bank of China introduced an Rmb800 billion ($114 billion) lending pool to assist companies in buying back shares and enable non-bank financial institutions to purchase local equities. By Friday, the CSI 300 had closed up 4.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 3.6%, marking a 13% rise for the week—the largest weekly jump since the Asian financial crisis of 1998.

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Abrdn, pointed out that the recent rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve would provide additional momentum. He noted that global easing is expected to boost consumption, benefiting China, the world’s largest exporter. Anticipation of further stimulus measures from China also contributed to the rise in European stocks, with the Stoxx 600 reaching a record high, driven by luxury brands that are poised to benefit from increased Chinese consumer spending.

Increased trading activity was evident, with Citi reporting record client flows into Chinese equities over the past three days. The Shanghai Stock Exchange even cautioned about "abnormally" slow transaction speeds due to heightened morning trading. Analysts like Winnie Wu from Bank of America noted that this rally differs from previous policies, as the government is encouraging leveraged investment, suggesting that the liquidity-driven surge could continue for an extended period.

David Chao, a global market strategist at Invesco, compared this rally to the stock surge of 2014-2015, when Shanghai’s index rose by 150% before a subsequent crash. He predicted a shift from expensive global tech stocks to cheaper emerging market assets as the dollar weakens amid further U.S. rate cuts.

China's stimulus measures have also driven up commodity prices, with the exception of oil, which faced pressure from Saudi Arabia’s plans to increase output. Industrial metals such as copper, aluminum, and zinc—key materials for China's manufacturing sector—have seen significant gains. Copper, extensively used in construction, rose over 5% since Tuesday, surpassing $10,000 per tonne and reaching a three-month high. Iron ore, which had recently plummeted to a two-year low due to weak steel demand, experienced a rebound, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment. Colin Hamilton, a commodities strategist at BMO, referred to this as a "reflation trade," though the crucial question remains whether it will be enough to lift weak consumer sentiment.

About Paul Sanger

Investment Banking Executive with over 30 years of experience focused on global capital markets. He is the former Managing Director and Head of Distribution and Corporate access (Asia) for Citi, where he managed and maintained a team of over 350 financial market professionals across 10 countries in public capital markets. Paul has a long background dealing with the senior management of listed and unlisted corporations on public market strategy and has extensive experience in the entire lifespan of a publicly listed entity, including IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases and sales, restructures and capital raises. He is a proven leader and business strategist with an intimate knowledge of financial markets and corporate governance issues.

View more articles by Paul Sanger →

More Related Articles

Steel sector boost: Iron ore hits $102.85 per tonne

Gold and silver prices retreat but end week with gains amid Fed rate cut hopes

Global oil prices decline amid rising supply concerns

Wall Street fumbles amidst global market rally

September wrap-up: Key economic indicators and corporate reports

Rate cuts, China pivot, Petrol prices, Falling underlying inflation – RBA could cut by yr end