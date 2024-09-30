FNN Content / Markets

September 30, 2024

ASX 200 up 0.81% near noon: Energy is best performing sector

At 11:45am, the S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.81 per cent higher at 8,279., driven by strong gains in the mining and energy sectors.

The index is on course for a new record close, having ended Friday at 8,212.20 points.

In early Monday trading, Australia's major iron ore miners are continuing their momentum from last week, buoyed by China’s recent stimulus measures and additional support from the country’s major cities and banks. BHP shares have risen 1.7% to $45.49, Rio Tinto is up 1.3% at $129.07, and Fortescue has jumped 3.4% to $20.82.

Mineral Resources, backed by billionaire Chris Ellison, has climbed nearly 3% to $50.46, extending its gains as Friday’s top performer.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 77 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 2.28 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Communication Services, down 0.28 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN), trading 4.42 per cent higher at $51.31. It is followed by shares in Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX).

The worst-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM), trading 3.15 per cent lower at $77.60. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2680.10 an ounce.
Iron ore is 3.8 per cent higher at US$101.80 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 8.76 per cent rise.
One Australian dollar is buying 69.07 US cents.

Investment Banking Executive with over 30 years of experience focused on global capital markets. He is the former Managing Director and Head of Distribution and Corporate access (Asia) for Citi, where he managed and maintained a team of over 350 financial market professionals across 10 countries in public capital markets. Paul has a long background dealing with the senior management of listed and unlisted corporations on public market strategy and has extensive experience in the entire lifespan of a publicly listed entity, including IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases and sales, restructures and capital raises. He is a proven leader and business strategist with an intimate knowledge of financial markets and corporate governance issues.

