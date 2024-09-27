Stocks of the Hour: 4DMedical, Douugh, Black Canyon

To register for today's webinar click here.
4DMedical (ASX:4DX) has announced the signing of a comprehensive distribution agreement with Philips, establishing a transformative commercialisation pathway in the U.S. Philips will have exclusive distribution rights to the 4DMedical suite of products with U.S. government customers and non-exclusive rights with all other U.S. customers. Shares are trading 30.34 per cent higher at 58 cents.
Douugh (ASX:DOU) has signed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire Radical DBX inc. R-DBX is an embedded finance platform powering some of the leading fintechs, banks and credit unions in the USA, and will provide a strong foundation for Douugh to roll out its embedded finance platform, Stakk, in the US market. Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has announced that their drilling has intersected high grade manganese at the W2 prospect, Wandanya located 80 km south of the Woodie Woodie Mine. Portable XRF (pXRF) analysis indicate grade ranges of between 15% to 55% Mn. Shares are trading 15.52 per cent higher at 6.7 cents.