Dow and S&P 500 slide after hitting new records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both slipped on Wednesday, retreating from their recent record highs.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.19 per cent to close at 5,722.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293.47 points, or 0.70 per cent, ending at 41,914.75. Both indexes touched fresh intraday records in early trading before the Dow snapped its four-day winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite managed a slight gain of 0.04 per cent, closing at 18,082.21.

Nine out of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, led by energy, as U.S. crude oil futures fell. Tech and Utilities both closed 0.5 per cent higher.

Turning to company news, General Motors and Ford both fell over 4 per cent after downgrades from Morgan Stanley. A 5.5 per cent decline in Amgen also weighed heavily on the Dow. Chevron shares were down more than 2 per cent.

Technology stocks were a bright spot in the market. Hewlett Packard Enterprise surged over 5 per cent following an upgrade from Barclays, which pointed to strong demand for AI data centres as a key growth driver. Nvidia also rose 2.2 per cent, pushing its market capitalisation past the $3 trillion mark.

Despite the day’s losses, all three major indexes are on track for a positive September, though concerns about a slowing economy persist following last week’s Federal Reserve rate cut. The central bank’s decision to lower interest rates has thus far helped the S&P 500 defy what is typically a challenging month for stocks.

With the Fed now actively reducing rates, investors are increasingly shifting their focus to the broader economy.

In economic news, new home sales fell 4.7 per cent in August to 716,000, down from July's revised figure of 751,000. Investors are also awaiting weekly jobless claims data set to be released on Thursday.

Futures

The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent gain.

Currency

One Australian dollar at 7.30am was buying 68.24 US cents.

Commodities

Gold added 0.29 per cent. Silver lost 1.27 per cent. Copper slipped 0.04 per cent. Oil dropped 2.61 per cent.

Figures around the globe

European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 0.17 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.41 per cent, and Paris closed 0.50 per cent lower.

Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.19 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.68 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.16 per cent higher.

Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.19 per cent lower at 8126.

Ex-dividends

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) is paying 1.575 cents 12.5 per cent franked

PRL Global Ltd (ASX:PRG) is paying 3 cents fully franked

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) is paying 0.225 cents 12.5 per cent franked

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) is paying 4 cents unfranked

Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) is paying 11.8066 cents 94.93 per cent franked

Dividends payable

Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:PME)

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1)

Air New Zealand Ltd (ASX:AIZ)

Amcor PLC (ASX:AMC)

Ampol Ltd (ASX:ALD)

Ariadne Australia Ltd (ASX:ARA)

Cue Energy Resources Ltd (ASX:CUE)

Dusk Group Ltd (ASX:DSK)

Engenco Ltd (ASX:EGN)

EVT Ltd (ASX:EVT)

FFI Holdings Ltd (ASX:FFI)

FOS Capital Ltd (ASX:FOS)

GQG Partners Inc (ASX:GQG)

IDP Education Ltd (ASX:IEL)

IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO)

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG)

LGI Ltd (ASX:LGI)

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD)

Medibank Pvt Ltd (ASX:MPL)

Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL)

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST)

Prime Financial Group Ltd (ASX:PFG)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd (ASX:RHC)

Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO)

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG)

Telstra Group Ltd (ASX:TLS)

Universal Store Holdings Ltd (ASX:UNI)

Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap, Marketech.

Disclaimer

The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.