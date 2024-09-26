CSL secures major US contract to bolster bird flu vaccine stockpile

CSL (ASX:CSL) has announced that it has won a multi-million dollar contract from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase America’s stockpile of bird flu vaccines.

CSL stated that the contract is worth US$121.4 million (AU$178 million) and will expand the reserve for this vaccine to 40 million doses.

Under the multi-year contract, CSL will deliver its MF59 adjuvant, an ingredient that can be used to manufacture vaccines against the H5 avian influenza virus.

"This decision will further support the US government's pandemic preparedness efforts," CSL said.

The funding is part of a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

As a part of HHS, BARDA helps companies develop medical supplies to address public health threats.

This is the fifth award CSL has received from BARDA in response to the bird flu outbreak. Under its previous contract, CSL delivered about 4.8 million doses of the vaccine.

H5 bird flu is widespread among wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry and US dairy cows, with several recent cases reported among US dairy and poultry workers.

Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 14th human case of H5 reported in the United States this year (in the state of Missouri) and the first case of H5 without a known occupational exposure to sick or infected animals.