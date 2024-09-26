FNN Content / Markets

September 26, 2024

ASX up 0.56% near noon: Wall Street suffers overnight

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

At 11:45am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.56 per cent higher at 8,172 driven by a broad rally across all the sectors, led by consumer discretionary stocks.

Notable gains included Wesfarmers, Aristocrat and JB Hi-Fi.

This positive performance occurred despite a mostly lower finish on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones fell by 0.7 per cent and the S&P 500 dropped by 0.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq remained nearly unchanged.

Following the close, Micron Technology saw a significant surge of over 10 per cent after reporting quarterly results that surpassed expectations. Goldman Sachs noted that strong equity positioning, particularly in US technology funds, reflects optimism surrounding AI, with S&P 500 futures positioning nearing record highs.

Futures

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 42 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 1.22 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Materials, up 0.1 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG), trading 3.66 per cent higher at $4.82. It is followed by shares in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) and NEXTDC (ASX:NXT).

The worst-performing large cap is Reece (ASX:REH), trading 1.5 per cent lower at $28.27. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2681.80 an ounce.
Iron ore is 1.8 per cent higher at US$96.35 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 68.37 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Investing in commercial real estate debt: A discussion with MaxCap Group’s Haley Devine

CSL secures major US contract to bolster bird flu vaccine stockpile

Ongoing merger expenses drive Sigma Healthcare’s 67% drop in profit

Premier’s path to demerger: Can Myer be convinced?

Dow and S&P 500 slide after hitting new records

NSW coal mines extended: 1,800 jobs secured through 2050