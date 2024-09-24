FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

September 24, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Element 25, American Rare Earths, Stelar Metals

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Element 25 (ASX:E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) has announced that their high-purity manganese project selected for US$166M grant under US DOE grant program. This funding will support the construction of its proposed battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) facility in Louisiana, USA. Shares are trading 113.95 per cent higher 46 cents.

American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR | OTCQX:ARRNF | ADR:AMRRY) has announced that the EXIM bank issues letter of interest to fund up to US$456M (A$680 million) for the Wyoming Rare Earth Project. EXIM is the official export credit agency of the US Federal Government with the mission to support US exporters and jobs. Shares are trading 17.65 per cent higher at 30 cents.

Stelar Metals (ASX:SLB) announced new high-grade copper and silver assays from Lone Pine Prospect at Baratta. New rock chip samples returned assays up to 25% copper, with all new samples assaying over 5% copper. Shares are trading 12.82 per cent higher at 8.8 cents.  

