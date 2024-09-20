Stocks of the Hour: Anson Resources, Develop Global, Mithril Silver and Gold

To register for today's webinar click here.
Anson Resources (ASX:ASN, ASNOC) has received binding commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $5 million through a placement . The successful Placement validates Anson’s strategy to accelerate the development of the Green River Lithium Project, which has significant infrastructure advantages and is in an advanced stage of permitting. Shares are trading 11.36 per cent lower at 7.8 cents.
Develop Global (ASX:DVP) is on track to start production at its Woodlawn copper-zinc mine in the middle of next calendar year, with the Company awarding GRES a contract to upgrade and recommission the Woodlawn processing plant. Shares are trading 1.77 per cent higher at $2.01.
Mithril Silver and Gold Limited (ASX:MTH) announced exceptional drilling results from its Copalquin District project in Mexico. The latest hole, CDH-159, returned a record intercept of 33.00 meters at 31.8 g/t gold and 274 g/t silver, including 7.00 meters at 144 g/t gold and 1,162 g/t silver. Shares are trading 46.34 per cent higher at 30 cents.