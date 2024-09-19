Stocks of the Hour: Javelin Minerals, Bindi Metals, GreenTech Metals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Javelin Minerals (ASX:JAV) has announced that exploration program on the brownfields Coogee Gold- Copper Project is scheduled to start in the December quarter, with a combination of Aircore, RC and Diamond drilling. The initial ~2,500m program will tests several compelling targets at Coogee proximal to the mined Coogee Deposit, which is located next to the rich St Ives goldfield. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.

Bindi Metals (ASX:BIM) has announced the acquisition of the Lisa Antimony-Gold Project and the Mutnica Antimony-Copper Project in Serbia, Europe, pursuant to a binding tenement sale agreement. The company has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for an oversubscribed placement to raise $2,000,000, which will used towards drilling and exploration at the projects. Shares are trading 28.21 per cent higher at 10 cents.

GreenTech Metals (ASX:GRE) has announced that the results from the Whundo Cu-Zn project indicate significant growth, with intercepts showing high grades of up to 4.6% Cu. The 1,710m RC program results suggest potential for considerable resource expansion beneath the six known mineralised shoots. Shares are trading 22.34 per cent higher at 11.5 cents.