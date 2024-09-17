FNN Content / Shares

September 17, 2024

Star Entertainment secures lender bailout to avoid casino sales

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Yet another after-market close announcement from Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR) surfaced on Monday evening, with media reports indicating that the company is set to be bailed out by its lenders under a five-point plan. This plan is designed to give the gaming group’s new CEO, Steve McCann, the chance to turn around its performance without selling any of its three casinos.

According to the Australian Financial Review, the company’s lenders have verbally committed to providing a two-tranche extension to the casino operator’s loans. This includes an immediate $100 million injection to address urgent cost blowouts at its new Queens Wharf facility in Brisbane.

Last week, there was talk of negotiations over a $150 million advance from its banks.

The Queens Wharf project is heavily over budget, with a final cost exceeding $3.6 billion, compared to the original estimate of $2 billion. Thanks to COVID-19, the project is also two years behind schedule.

Star didn’t have enough money to complete the opening of the facility, nor the working capital to ride out the start-up losses.

The company still faces a September 27 deadline from the NSW gambling regulator regarding a show-cause notice about its Sydney licence, along with a potential fine of up to $100 million. Star is likely to request that any fine be postponed or paid in instalments. Last week, the company stated that it could mount an argument against losing its licence.

Additionally, Star must produce its June 30 accounts, which are expected to show significant write-downs in the value of Queens Wharf.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Quantum computers and diamonds

Australian sharemarket hits record high amid US stock surge

China’s home prices plunge at fastest rate in nine years amid economic struggles

Berkshire Hathaway faces longest decline in 15 years

Westgold Resources sees boost in production and lower costs

Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Lepidico, Mithril Silver and Gold