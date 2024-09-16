Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Lepidico, Mithril Silver and Gold

Immutep (ASX:IMM) has reported that eftilagimod alpha (efti) combined with MSD's KEYTRUDA® shows high efficacy and a favourable safety profile for treating head and neck cancer. The TACTI-003 trial revealed a 31.0% overall response rate in patients with high PD-L1 expression, highlighting efti’s potential to improve treatment outcomes without added toxicity. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent lower at 35 cents.
Lepidico’s (ASX:LPD) Trelavour Hard Rock Project has been named a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project by the UK Government, endorsing its lithium processing technologies. The £9 million demonstration plant, using Lepidico’s L-Max® and LOH-Max® technologies, is nearing completion and will produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.
Mithril Silver and Gold (ASX:MTH) LiDAR survey of the Copalquin District in Mexico uncovered over 100 historic mining sites, revealing extensive geology and structural details. This discovery highlights the district’s potential as a major gold-silver system. The company is advancing its drilling and TSXV listing efforts. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.