September 13, 2024

Winston’s Weekly: Fed rate hike and RBA’s balancing act

This week's episode of Winston's Weekly discusses the positive shift in US equity markets, fuelled by inflation data and rate cut expectations. In Australia, the RBA's aggressive inflation control measures are questioned amidst economic concerns. Additionally, APRA's proposed changes to bank capital structures raise concerns for Australian investors.

