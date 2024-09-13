FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

September 13, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Mako Gold, Labyrinth Resources, Perpetual Resources

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) has announced rock chip sampling results at Komboro, Napié Project returned very high-grade results including 170g/t Au. High-grade results are from the recent mapping program by Mako geologists on the Komboro Prospect in preparation for future drilling. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 1 cents.

Labyrinth Resources' (ASX:LRL) review of historical data for the Vivien and Comet Vale projects has revealed significant exploration potential. Despite previous mining operations, both projects remain underexplored with numerous high-grade drill intercepts left untested. Shares are trading 15.79 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.

Perpetual Resources' (ASX:PEC) maiden drill program at the Raptor REE Project in Brazil has confirmed the presence of high-grade rare earth elements (REEs) in the Caldeira Alkaline Complex. The company's assay results indicate significant REE mineralisation both at surface and within the shallow saprolite, suggesting substantial potential for further discoveries at depth. Shares are trading 5.88 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.

 

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

Winston’s Weekly: Fed rate hike and RBA’s balancing act

US stocks rally on tech surge

Silver soars 4.5% as gold reaches new heights

ECB delivers another rate cut as economic growth slows

Nine CEO resigns amid workplace allegations

China drives EV growth, Europe struggles