Stocks of the Hour: Locksley Resources, MTM Critical Metals, Battery Age Minerals

Locksley Resources (ASX:LKY) has announced promising new findings from its Mojave Project in California. Recent analysis revealed six rock chip samples with high antimony grades, including two at 11.2% and 8.3%. The samples were taken from the Desert Antimony Mine. Shares are trading 45.83 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.
MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) has reported promising results from initial tests of its FJH technology for gold recovery from e-waste. The new method achieved up to 70% gold recovery without using toxic acids. The FJH process heats e-waste in a chlorine gas atmosphere, vaporising metals like gold for efficient collection. This breakthrough could revolutionise e-waste recycling. Shares are trading 12.24 per cent higher at 5.5 cents.
Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) reports promising results from its 2024 drilling at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario. Initial assays show spodumene-bearing pegmatite up to 40 meters thick and an expanded strike length at Falcon East, suggesting significant new discoveries. Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 12 cents.