Stocks of the Hour: DroneShield, Genetic Technologies, Cauldron Energy

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) has announced it has received a repeat order of $3.1 million from a U.S. Government customer for a number of its counterdrone (C-UxS) systems. The delivery is expected to be complete this month, using available stock on hand, with payment in the December quarter. Shares are trading 4.84 per cent higher at $1.30.

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG) has announced a new partnership with Chicago-based CancerIQ. Their partnership aims to improve the identification of high-risk patients by integrating CancerIQ’s platform with Genetic Technologies' services. This strategic alliance is expected to streamline genetic testing and advance cancer prevention efforts. Shares are trading 7.5 per cent higher at 4.3 cents.

Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) has announced that broad high grade uranium mineralisation has been intersected in the first 4 holes at the Manyingee South project. The project lies 4.5km south of Paladin's (ASX:PDN) Manyingee Deposit which is a globally significant ISR uranium deposit. Further drilling is occurring to test the extensions of the identified mineralisation. Shares are trading 30.77 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.