Stocks of the Hour: Aruma Resources, Intra Energy Corporation, Audeara

Aruma Resources (ASX:AAJ) announces multiple high-grade copper results and antimony have been identified at Fiery Creek Project. Results cover over 600m of strike include; 11.83 per cent Cu, 11.53 per cent Cu, 9.95 per cent Cu and 9.53 per cent Cu. Shares are trading 168.75 per cent higher at 4.3 cents.
Intra Energy Corporation (ASX:IEC) announced that lithium and gold systems has been identified at Maggie Hays Hill Project, Western Australia. The reconnaissance drilling identifies large scale Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum system. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.15 cents.
Audeara (ASX:AUA) has signed a binding LOI secured with leading audio technology solutions provider, Eastech to enter Chinese hearing aid market. Audeara will provide technology and services to enable Eastech to develop medical devices, which will be sold under recognised brands. Shares are trading 22.22 per cent higher at 4.4 cents.