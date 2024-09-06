Stocks of the Hour: Osmond Resources, Enova Mining, Marquee Resources

To register for today's webinar click here.
Osmond Resources (ASX:OSM) announced that it has executed an agreement to acquire up to an 80% interest in the capital of Iberian Critical Minerals Pty Ltd (ICM) via a three-tranche staged acquisition. This includes staged acquisition of major EU Rutile, Zircon and Rare Earth Project agreed. Shares are trading 207.14 per cent higher at 21.5 cents.
Enova Mining (ASX:ENV) has reported significant exploration drilling advances at the CODA project. Enova has successfully completed 850 metres of diamond drilling and 985 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, with significant potential REE mineralisation intersected across key target areas of the CODA North project. Shares are trading 22.22 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.
Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) has announced that the First Redlings Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project drilling results from the 2024 RC program have been received, highlighting extensive REE mineralisation from surface. Extensive, surficial rare-earth element mineralisation has been observed over multiple adjacent drill holes with assay grades as high as 5,850ppm TREO. Shares are trading 18.75 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.