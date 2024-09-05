Stocks of the Hour: Surefire Resources, Nova Minerals, Iltani Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Surefire Resources (ASX:SRN) announced highly anomalous copper and zinc assays from soil samples collected at its 100% owned Yidby East project in the mid-west of Western Australia. Results include numerous samples over 200 ppm Copper occur in the soil samples. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.
Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) has announced that bulk samples of antimony have been collected from the Estelle Project, located in Alaska. Nova has submitted a proposal to the US Dept. Of Defense (DoD) for potential grant funding to fast track Estelle’s antimony production. Shares are trading 10.34 per cent higher at 16 cents.
Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) has completed an initial mapping and sampling program at the Antimony Reward Project in Herberton, North Queensland, which confirmed the presence of extensive antimony mineralisation. Nineteen samples were taken and have been dispatched to ALS Townsville for assay – results are expected in 1 to 2 weeks. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 22 cents.