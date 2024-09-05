FNN Content / Shares / Video / Webinars

September 5, 2024

Senetas Corporation (ASX:SEN) FY2024 results

Senetas Corporation Limited (ASX:SEN) CEO Andrew Wilson discusses the company's results. Following the presentation, he is interviewed by Trim Capital Co-Founder Glen Wellham.

Highlights included:

  • Consolidated group operating revenue $31.2m (up 6.5 per cent)
  • Strong growth in sales to customers of hardware products
  • Consolidated gross profit up 12.6 per cent to $27m, with gross margins up 4 percentage points to 86 per cent
  • Segment adjusted profit before tax up 63 per cent to $3.6m after eliminating the impact of variable consideration
  • Strong growth in customer demand for Senetas encryptors included the largest single sale in the company's history
  • Inventory holdings have begun to reduce, and Thales inventory has stabilised
  • Sales pipeline grew significantly through the 2023 calendar year, but moderated during the second half of FY2024 as sales transactions were completed
  • Core R&D projects included upgrades to Senetas's 10Gbps encryptors, a new version of the 100Gbps encryptor and recertification required in North America

