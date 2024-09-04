Stocks of the Hour: Augustus Minerals, Marquee Resources, Lithium Australia

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG) has announced that high grade copper rock chips assaying up to 3.1% and up to 11g/t silver have been identified from field work over a strike length of 1.1km at the Ti-Tree project. Mapping and field work is continuing to identify suitable drilling platforms for future programs to be conducted. Shares are trading 34.69 per cent higher at 6.6 cents.
Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) has announced that Antimony grades of up to 6.5% have been recorded at the Sa Pala deposit located in northern Sardinia, Italy. There is Potential for the project to host significant amounts of critical metals with historic data sets being overlooked previously. Shares are trading 17.65 per cent higher at 2 cents.
Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) has signed a new exclusive battery recycling agreement with BYD Auto. The agreement will provide battery recycling services for all New Energy vehicles end-of life batteries in Australia. Shares are trading 15 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.